'Hotline Bling' singer Drake tries reconnecting with Nicki Minaj after her split

Los Angeles: Canadian rapper Drake, whose friendship with singer Nicki Minaj became strained after his feud with her former beau Meek Mill in 2015, has reportedly tried to reconnect with her by sending a few text messages.

"Drake shot Nicki a few texts after hearing she broke up with that loser Meek," a source told hollywoodlife.com.

"Drake's hella happy they're over but wants to make sure that Nicki's cool and that she's not hurting or anything. He cares about her and certainly wants to be there for her and be a shoulder for her to lean on and talk to during this breakup," the source added.

Talking about Drake and singer Jennifer Lopez's rumoured relationship, the source shared that "things have never been better".

"Things with Drake and JLo couldn't be better. They're going strong and Drake doesn't want JLo to feel threatened or anything."

After weeks of rumours, Minaj confirmed via Twitter on Thursday that she had ended her two-year relationship with Meek Mill.