'Lion' actress Nicole Kidman's 'vision' of adopting children

Los Angeles: Actress Nicole Kidman, who adopted children Isabella and Connor with her former husband Tom Cruise, says she had a "vision" of adopting children.

The 49-year-old could see the child she was going to adopt in her imagination, just like her character Sue Brierley did in Lion, reports pagesix.com.

During a question and answer session for the film, Kidman said: "I hadn't had an exact vision at the same time as she had but I had a similar feeling and an idea and this sense that I was going to adopt, and I could see the child I was going to adopt."

Kidman has remained close to Isabella and Connor despite her divorce from Cruise.