'Lion' actress Nicole Kidman's 'vision' of adopting children

By
| Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 11:19
First Published |
Nicole Kidman, Lion, Sue Brierley, Hollywood Movie, Hollywood actress, actress, Tom Cruise, Connor, Isabella, Los Angeles, Entertainment News

'Lion' actress Nicole Kidman says she had a "vision" of adopting children

 Los Angeles: Actress Nicole Kidman, who adopted children Isabella and Connor with her former husband Tom Cruise, says she had a "vision" of adopting children.

The 49-year-old could see the child she was going to adopt in her imagination, just like her character Sue Brierley did in Lion, reports pagesix.com.

Also read: Karan Johar says he cried his heart out after watching Nicole Kidman's 'Lion'

During a question and answer session for the film, Kidman said: "I hadn't had an exact vision at the same time as she had but I had a similar feeling and an idea and this sense that I was going to adopt, and I could see the child I was going to adopt."

Kidman has remained close to Isabella and Connor despite her divorce from Cruise.

Tags:
Nicole Kidman, lion, Sue Brierley, hollywood movie, Hollywood actress, actress, Tom Cruise, Connor, Isabella, Los Angeles, Entertainment news
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.