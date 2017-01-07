Bipasha Basu turns 38 today and we’re excited! Check out her Insta post
Bollywood bombshell Bipasha Basu turns a year older as she celebrates her 38th birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood bombshell Bipasha Basu turns a year older as she celebrates her 38th birthday, her first after tying the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016.

The bong beauty made her Bollywood debut with 'Ajnabee' staring Akshay Kumar alongside Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

During her 16 years in B-TOWN, Bips is one of the few stars who have not only excelled in movies but is also a big hit for her fitness and yoga regime. The Bengal beauty has featured in several fitness videos, inspiring millions of her fans to take health seriously.

The sizzling hot actress, who is known for her seductive roles and bold persona, is celebrating her big day by holidaying in Australia since the last two weeks.

 

Better with a smile on Birthday #itsmybirthday #aussiemonkeys #loveyourself

A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

The 38-year-old 'Jism' actress shared a picture of herself on Instagram in which she looks all set to hit the beach.

