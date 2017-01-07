SRK’s 7 rules for guys hoping to date his daughter Suhana

Mumbai: Shah Rukh ‘King’ Khan’s love for his children is well known in the industry. Nothing matters more to the star than his family. Shah Rukh is very protective about his children, be it AbRam, Aryan or Suhana Khan.

In an interview with a magazine, Shah Rukh Khan released 7 diktats for any boy who wants to date his 16-year-old daughter Suhana. The ground rules set by Shah Rukh Khan are strict indeed.

So boys, if you are thinking about wooing Suhana here are SRK’s diktats:

1. Get a job.

2. Understand I don’t like you.

3. I’m everywhere.

4. Get a lawyer.

5. She’s my princess, not your conquest.

6. I don’t mind going back to jail.

7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you.

This is not the first instance where Shah Rukh has petrified boys. Earlier on the show Coffee with Karan Season 5, he had said, “I would rip off the lips of any guy who dares to kiss my daughter.” King Khan was on the show with his 'Dear Zindagi' co-star Alia Bhatt.

It would be interesting to see how Suhana's first date will go.