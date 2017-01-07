Los Angeles: Singer John Legend doesn't think he is the 'perfect husband'.

Legend, who has eight-month-old daughter Luna with his wife Chrissy Teigen, says he is not romantic "as some people might think" and is working on it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I'm definitely not the perfect husband. I try to remember to buy flowers randomly - that's a good thing to do. I'm not as romantic as some people might think. I'm working on it. My friends certainly don't think I'm some special guru of love," Legend told InStyle magazine.

The 38-year-old said he likes to spend as much time with his wife and daughter as possible.

"Now that I have a family, I'm tougher on everybody who works for me. There's more 'Nope, I'm not going' and 'Nope, I'm not doing this.' I try to stay home as much as I can. I just don't want to miss out on this important time in Luna's life," he said.