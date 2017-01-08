Dating apps are terrifying, says Anna Kendrick

London: Actress Anna Kendrick is relieved that she doesn't have to date because she thinks mobile applications like Tinder are "terrifying".

"It seems completely terrifying. I think Tinder is an app designed by Satan to destroy us all, I don't think I'd be able to do it," Kendrick told Britain's Glamour magazine.

But if she did have to resort to the app, the "Trolls" actress would rather someone "ghosted" her — simply stopped contact — than tell her face-to-face that they weren't interested.

"I'm totally pro-ghosting. I know that people say, 'Well I'd rather someone just tell me they didn't like me rather than completely disappear and never contact me again' but I'm actually not adult enough to deal with that — I'd rather figure it out and save a little face, actually," she said.

And if an application user sent her a racy image, Kendrick knows how she would deal with the unwanted attention.

"Find a way to send it to their mum — or at least threaten it. Because even if you didn't know their mum, they'd have still had that moment of panic — that would be satisfying."

The "Pitch Perfect" actress is aware that her career has caused some of her relationships to "wilt" because she is simply too busy to give people her full attention.

"When you get this busy, you end up with the people in your life who are willing to put up with it. Anybody else ends up falling away. I do feel guilty for basically letting all my relationships wilt — but luckily everybody who matters is understanding," she said.