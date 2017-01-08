Live-in relationships not a negative thing: Aditya Roy Kapoor

Mumbai: Aditya Roy Kapoor, who will be seen playing the lead role in upcoming 'Ok Jaanu', thinks that live-in-relationships which are common these days are not a negative thing.

"It is not about what is right or wrong. Live-in relationships are common these days, that's why so many movies are being made on the subject. Many of my friends are going through live-in relationships, some have worked out and some didn't. But I don't feel it is a negative thing and marriage has to do anything with it," he said at the press conference on Saturday, ahead of the film's release.

The film sees Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor as a young couple in a live-in relationship in Mumbai while Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson play an older couple who are their landlords.

"I don't think it is wrong if a couple who want to get married get into a live-in relationship to know each other better," he added.

Agreeing with her 'Aashiqui 2' co-star, Shraddha said: "It (the film) is an interesting take on live-in-relationship."

But Aditya added: "The film is not only about live-in-relationship. 'Ok Jaanu' is actually a love story. The couple just happens to be in a live-in. We are not preaching about what is wrong or how modern we are. It has shown the relationship respectfully."

Directed by Shaad Ali, the romantic drama is releasing on January 13.