Nawazuddin a remarkable actor, says Shweta Tripathi
| Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 07:19
The trailer is funny in parts -- even as the film sets out to spread a serious message.

Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi, who will be sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in their forthcoming film "Haraamkhor" said her co-star is a remarkable actor.
 
"At first, I was worried sharing screen with an actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui because he is a remarkable actor and an outstanding person. He didn't make me feel that I am a newcomer," Shweta said in an interview on Saturday.
 
"Nawazuddin brings down himself to match the level. I felt like I am working with an actor who has same experience like me," she said 
 
"That's why I respect him so much. I don't know anybody who does that. He gives space to another co-star," She added.
 
 
"Working with him brings the best of you. I really admire him. I think he knows how he helped me in acting," the actress said.
 
"Once he said some actors need to be choosy. That line stuck in my mind. I am now super choosy with the films. He also said 'talent can't be suppressed.' I truly believe in these things," the "Masaan" actress told the reporters.
 
Shot in a small village in Gujarat, the film explores the romance between a 14-year-old school student and her teacher. 
 
Decorated with visuals set in a small village are the main characters of the film, the teacher, the student, a boy who has a crush on the same girl and his friend who helps him and the teacher's wife. 
 
The trailer is funny in parts -- even as the film sets out to spread a serious message. 
 
Directed by Shlok Sharma, the film is releasing on January 13.
 
