Khloe Kardashian works out for her sanity

Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 08:24
Photo: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian says she works out to keep herself "sane" and tries to hit the gym at least three times a week.
 
In an interview to E! News, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star said she loves hitting the gym and tries to do it at least three days a week, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
 
 
She said: "I feel great, but I believe that this is a lifestyle. This is a way of life, I'm going to work out at least three days a week for the rest of my life. It's for health and it's for my sanity, it's for my mental clarity, that's why I enjoy working out."
 
The 32-year-old television personality insists her "revenge body" is aimed at no one person in particular but actually at all those who called her "fat".
 
