Salman Khan not sure of handling ‘Bigg Boss’ anymore?

Mumbai: Popular Colors TV reality show 'Bigg Boss' has been entertaining audiences for the 10th season now and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been a part of the show from the last 7 years.

It won't be a mistake to consider the 'Sultan' actor as one of the reasons for people to watch the show. He has mostly always been unbiased in his approach towards the contestants of the walled house. However, we may now have some bad news for the Bigg Boss fans as well as for Salman Khan.

As per reports, Salman might quit the show after this season of the 'Bigg Boss' show. 'Bigg Boss 10' has turned out to be one of the most controversial shows on Indian Television. The concept of the makers to bring in commoners along with celebrities inside the house seems to have disgusted Salman Khan. Contestants like Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om have irked the ‘Bhajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor to the extent that Bhai has decided to disassociate himself from the show.

As reported by Businessofcinema.com Salman has been overheard saying, "I am so busy with my other commitments, I have quite a lot on my own plate, and then handling some of these ‘atarangi’ contestants in the Bigg Boss house, is a bit too much. They think that creating this entire ruckus will give them more footage; it’s insane behaviour; not sure if I want to handle this."

We will now have to wait for the next season to be sure if Salman Khan will indeed quit from the 'Big Boss' show.