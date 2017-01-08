Swami Om threatens to ‘shut down’ grand finale of Bigg Boss 10

Mumbai: Motor mouth and self-proclaimed ‘Godman’ Swami Om who was recently thrown out of Bigg Boss house has threatened to stop the grand finale of the show.

While Swami was inside the house he left no stone-unturned to create havoc inside the house. Although he was evicted twice earlier, recently Om crossed all the levels of decency by throwing urine on his fellow contestants during the captaincy task which made the makers of the show expel him.

On Saturday's ‘Weekend Ka War’ episode, host Salman Khan showed footage of an interview that was taken by senior journalist Dibang where he is interviewing Swami Om. Dibang is associated with the media panel of Colors TV and Bigg Boss 10.

While talking to Dibang, he threatened the makers of the show by saying, “I will wait only for two weeks, if they do not call me back, I won't let the grand finale happen."