Vijay's 'Bairavaa' to release in 55 countries

Chennai: Tamil superstar Vijay's forthcoming action-drama "Bairavaa" will release in 55 countries with premieres planned on January 11.

In a statement, the film's overseas distributor A&P Group confirmed the film's release in 55 countries.

Apart from regular release in key overseas markets, the film will also release African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and Zambia among others.

The statement further added that the film will also release in virgin markets such as Mexico, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Russia where no Tamil films have been released so far.

Directed by Bharathan, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Jagapathi Babu.

In India, the film releases on January 12.