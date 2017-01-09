Chris Brown banned from fitness centre in New York

New York: Singer Chris Brown has reportedly been banned from Life Time fitness centre after an alleged row with the New York branch's manager.

The singer is said to have been handed a lifetime ban from the company's locations after he was accused of having a furious clash with the manager, reports mirror.co.uk.

According to a report, the star was with his crew "on the basketball courts playing loud music, cussing and hurling insults" when they were allegedly asked to leave, leading to the row.

The star is yet to comment on it, but he took to Instagram to share a photo of him on the snowy streets. He captioned it: "I love New York!"