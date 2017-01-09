Jimmy Fallon recreates 'La La Land' at Golden Globes 2017

Los Angeles: Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Fallon recreated a musical spoof inspired by the film 'La La Land' at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Fallon was hosting the award show.

In his spoof, limos sat, stuck in red carpet gridlock, as nominees and stars of the films and TV shows nominated for the awards stopped by.

There was Kit Harrington, who suddenly woke up from a deep slumber, the 'Stranger Things' children rapped in the back of a truck, and even Barb, who returned from the upside down to splash about the pool, Esther Williams-style.

WATCH the spoof here:

The montage ended with Fallon and Justin Timberlake, floating amid the stars, just like actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone did in the film.

The Golden Globes 2017 are taking place at the Beverly Hills in California.