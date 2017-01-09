Golden Globes 2017 pays tribute to Fisher, Reynolds

Los Angeles: The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony paid a tribute to late actresses, mother-daughter Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds by showcasing clips of some of their memorable roles.

While hosting the gala, comedian Jimmy Fallon stopped the show to pay tribute to Fisher and Reynolds at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California.

"This past year we lost so many legends and icons, but a few weeks ago, we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days, and it was a terrible loss that we all felt," Fallon said.

He then introduced a video montage dedicated to the mother and daughter, which included clips from many of Fisher's and Reynolds' memorable roles, including Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars' and Reynolds in 'Singin' in the Rain'.

Fisher died on December 27 at the age of 60 after suffering a medical emergency on December 23 aboard a flight from London.

Reynolds, 84, an Oscar-nominated actress, who shot to fame after starring in 'Singin' in the Rain' at the age of 19, passed away on December 28, the next day after Fisher.