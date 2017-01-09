'Zootopia' wins Best Animated Feature Film at Golden Globes

Los Angles: Popular animated comedy-adventure film 'Zootopia' won the Best Animated Feature Film at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Co-directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, the film was nominated alongside 'Kubo and the Two Strings', 'Moana', 'My Life as a Zucchini' and 'Sing'.

"We wanted 'Zootopia' to be a film for kids, but also for adults, that talked about diversity," said Howard while accepting the award.

Produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film details the unlikely partnership between a rabbit police officer and a red fox con artist as they uncover a conspiracy which involves the disappearance of predator inhabitants of a mammalian metropolis.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the Golden Globes 2017 is taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.