Hugh Laurie roasts Donald Trump, Republicans at Golden Globes

Los Angeles: British actor Hugh Laurie took a jibe at US President-elect Donald Trump and the entire Republican party during his acceptance speech at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Laurie won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in TV show 'The Night Manager'.

"Thank you, this is obviously a terrible mix-up. Thank you first of all to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this amazing honour. Of course it's more amazing because I'll be able to say I won this at the last ever Golden Globes," the 57-year-old said while accepting the award.

"I don't mean to be gloomy, it's just that it has the words 'Hollywood' 'Foreign' and 'Press' in the title. I also think to some republicans even the word 'association' is sketchy.

"I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere," Laurie said while hinting at Trump.

WATCH the acceptance speech here:

Laurie won the award after beating actors like Sterling K Brown, John Lithgow, Christian Slater and John Travolta.

The 74th edition of Golden Globes is taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel, in California.