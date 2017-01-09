'Blame game' singer Kanye West threatens to destroy Kris Jenner

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West has threatened reality TV star and mother-in-law Kris Jenner that he will destroy her if she doesn't stop her attempts at ruining his and Kim Kardashian's marriage.

"He's told her if she keeps trying to destroy his marriage, he will spend the rest of his days trying to destroy her. Kanye's privy to all the family's dirt and he's hot headed enough to ignore any confidentiality agreements," a source told radaronline.com.

"He knows Kim's having second thoughts about him and their marriage and he fully blames Kris for it," the source added.

While Kanye was being treated at UCLA Medical Center in November last year, Kris reportedly told Kim to divorce him.

"Kim and Kanye had problems long before he was hospitalised. Kris has watched him become moodier and more erratic. Kris told Kim she should divorce Kanye for her sake as well as the kids," a source had said earlier.

The couple have two children - North and Saint.