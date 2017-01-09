Sunny Pawar steals the show at Golden Globes with Dev Patel

Los Angeles: Indian origin British actor Dev Patel, along with eight-year-old Sunny Pawar, introduced their drama film 'Lion' at the 74th Golden Globe Awards here.

Dressed in black tuxedo, the duo was welcomed onstage with a huge applause.

While Dev gave a synopsis of the film on stage, Sunny was cheered up by the audience when Dev lifted him up and Sunny said: "This is our film, 'Lion'."

'Lion' is nominated under three categories at the Golden Globes -- Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Sunny plays the young Saroo in the film, while Dev plays his older version.

Sunny was selected out of 8,000 children, who auditioned for the role across India.

With no acting background and no English-speaking skills, Sunny was only five when he was auditioned for the role of Saroo.

Releasing in India on February 24, 'Lion' has been shot in Kolkata as well as in Australia.

The Garth Davis directorial revolves around a five-year-old Indian boy, who gets lost on the streets of Kolkata, thousands of kilometers from home.

He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia. Twenty five years later, he sets out to find his lost family.