'On the floor' singer Jennifer Lopez yet to tell family about Drake

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez wants to keep her relationship with rapper Drake "easy, light and fun". She hasn't been "gushing" about her new lover to friends or family, says a source.

The thrice-married star has been unlucky in love in the past and doesn't want to rush into getting serious with Drake, who she recently started dating, reports mirror.co.uk.

A source told HollywoodLife.com: "She has not been gushing about her new romance to friends or family, and instead has been trying to play it all cool. She wants to keep things between them easy, light and fun."

"She knows Drake is a bit of a player, so to help her avoid getting whipped on him, she is trying to take things slow and not put any pressure on him. The last thing Jennifer wants is for Drake to do something to make her look foolish or feel like she has been played."