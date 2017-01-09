Om Puri death mystery: Driver reveals shocking details to NewsX

Mumbai: Ram Pramod Mishra, driver of the recently deceased Om Puri, who found the veteran actor's dead body spoke exclusively to NewsX sharing his side of the story.

Mishra revealed that he left Puri with two media persons and producer Khalid on the night before the actor’s death. Next morning, after making a number of phone calls to the actor which went unanswered, Mishra directly went to the actor’s house.

The door was locked and there was no response from the inside. Mishra asked Puri’s neighbours about a spare key to the house, which they usually keep, but they failed to produce it. The driver then headed straight to Seema Puri, Om Puri’s first wife, from where he got the key.

The driver came to Puri’s house, opened the door and was shocked when he entered the house. The television, air-conditioners and other utilities were in their running state and Om Puri was lying on the kitchen floor.

The actor was lying naked with an injury on the head.

On his discovery, he immediately called the actor’s wife and other concerned people.

The cause of Om Puri’s death has intensified as the Mumbai police has started probing the matter after an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was filed by them.

Mumbai Police registered the ADR after the post-mortem report of the Bollywood actor. Initial reports stated that the cause of death was unknown and Om Puri didn’t die of natural causes.