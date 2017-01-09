Kim Kardashian, Kanye West breathe sigh of relief after French police arrests 16 in robbery case

New Delhi: Police in France arrested 16 people in connection with the robbery of famed reality-TV-star Kim Kardashian and wife of rapper Kanye West.

In October last year, masked men barged into the apartment of Kim Kardashian and robbed her of £7.8m worth of jewellery. The 36-year-old mother-of-two was tied and robbed at gunpoint.

It was reported that the robbers, some disguised as police officers, had quit the scene on foot and on bicycles.

The reality star was so shaken by what happened in October that she shied away from the public eye and went on a complete social media black out for months.

Kim Kardashian was attending the Paris fashion week when the robbery occurred at her apartment.