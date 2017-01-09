'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds kisses Andrew Garfield at Golden Globes

Los Angeles: Actors Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds kissed each other on the lips at the Golden Globes 2017.

While Ryan Gosling walked up the stage to accept his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, Reynolds, who was nominated for his performance in 'Deadpool' under the same category, shared a kiss with actor Andrew Garfield, who was on the same table as him, reports variety.com.

Seated side-by-side, the two actors grasped each other by the necks and engaged in a lip lock for a few moments.

Reynolds' wife Blake Lively broke out into laughter, while the others looked on.

Held at The Beverly Hilton here, the 74th edition of Golden Globes was hosted by Jimmy Fallon.