Action star Sylvester Stallone trains daughters to walk in stilettos every day

Los Angeles: Action star Sylvester Stallone trains his daughters to walk in stilettos. The 70-year-old, who has children Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, with his wife Jennifer Flavin, undergoes hourly workout sessions with his children, who are forced to exercise in stilettos, reports people.com.

"He makes me train in heels for an hour every day so I don't fall. I'm the most clumsy out of all of them," Scarlet said about the 'Creed' actor's unusual training method.

And Scarlet's sisters have revealed their nickname for the youngest sibling, which is "baby giraffe" because she is always falling over.

"I think out of everyone, Scarlet will trip... We call her the baby giraffe," Sophia said.

However, Stallone isn't only their high heel walking coach, he is also their hairdresser and has coloured his oldest two children's hair before.

"The girls and Jennifer have told me Sly's father was a hairdresser -- and they said he also trained to do it before becoming an actor. He coloured Sistine and Sophia's hair blonde when they were younger, and Scarlet had some lightening he had done on her a few months back," said hair colourist Michelle Pugh.

Meanwhile, the trio, who will share the title and duties of Miss Golden Globe at the upcoming awards ceremony, plan to colour co-ordinate for the gala.