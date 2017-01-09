'La La Land' actor Ryan Gosling dedicates win to Eva Mendes

Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Gosling, who won the Best Performance by an Actor Award - Musical or Comedy for his work in 'La La Land' at the Golden Globes 2017, dedicated his win to partner Eva Mendes.

"You don't get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain. While I was singing and dancing and playing piano, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer," Gosling said while accepting the trophy, reports people.com.

"If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you," he added.

His acceptance speech stole several hearts.

Gosling also dedicated his award to Eva Mendes's older brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, who passed away in April after battling cancer.

Mendes did not attend the show with Gosling. Instead, she stayed home with their two children -- daughters Esmeralda Amada, 2, and Amada Lee, 8 months.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, 'La La Land' is a musical with Gosling playing Sebastian, an idealistic jazz pianist who falls head over heels for an actress named Mia (played by Emma Stone).

'La La Land' dominated the 74th edition of the Golden Globes Awards with a total of seven wins. The awards event was hosted by Jimmy Fallon and was held at the The Beverly Hilton in California.