Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor to grace the ‘Koffee with Karan’ couch

New Delhi: Star World on Sunday took to their Twitter handle to share the promo of the upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

The next episode will bring together two leading ladies of Bollywood - new mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor.

In the funny conversation between the Bollywood divas and Karan Johar on the infamous couch, Karan asks the new mommy Kareena if she would like to talk about Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. To this question she smartly replied that they both are now in Hollywood to which Sonam laughed and said that even she is heading towards Hollywood.

In the later part of the promo, the Nawab's Begum goes on to reveal that she is ready to give everyone awards as he is only interested in rewards.

The most interesting thing that Kareena reveals is that she would kill herself if stuck in an elevator with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif especially when pregnant.

While enjoying the banter between Karan Johar and Kareena, Sonam refuses to rate her contemporaries Shraddha, Alia, Katrina and Priyanka, saying the she would rate herself as the best.