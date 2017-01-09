9 policemen killed, 13 injured in Egypt suicide bomb blast

Cairo: At least 9 policemen were killed and 13 injured in an attack at a security checkpoint in Egypt's North Sinai city, the media reported on Monday.

A suicide bomber detonated a stolen, explosive-laden garbage truck outside a police building on Sunday, Xinhua news agency quoted a source as saying.

Also read: 12 killed in China coal mine explosion

According to the source, some militants opened fire on the policemen before the explosion. One of the attackers' body has been found at the scene.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

There have been frequent attacks on security personnel in Egypt after the ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Most of the attacks occurred in Sinai, but others have also taken place in the capital Cairo and other cities.