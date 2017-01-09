9 policemen killed, 13 injured in Egypt suicide bomb blast

Cairo: At least 9 policemen were killed and 13 injured in an attack at a security checkpoint in Egypt's North Sinai city, the media reported on Monday.
A suicide bomber detonated a stolen, explosive-laden garbage truck outside a police building on Sunday, Xinhua news agency quoted a source as saying.
Also read: 12 killed in China coal mine explosion
According to the source, some militants opened fire on the policemen before the explosion. One of the attackers' body has been found at the scene.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Add new comment