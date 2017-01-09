'Mad Max: Fury Road' actor Tom Hardy slams beefy modern action heroes
By
| Monday, January 9, 2017 - 17:38
First Published |
Tom Hardy, Hollywood actor, Mad Max, Hollywood, Indiana Jones, Chris Hemsworth, The Dark Knight Rises, Marvel Universe films, Thor, Entertainment News, USA, Los Angeles

Actor Tom Hardy has slammed beefy modern action hero roles, saying he finds them boring to play

Los Angeles: Actor Tom Hardy has slammed beefy modern action hero roles, saying he finds them boring to play.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Hardy, known for playing gritty roles in action films such as 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and 'The Dark Knight Rises', also said he believes baddies have lost their individuality, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He also drew a distinction between Harrison Ford's 1980s 'Indiana Jones' and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth's more recent portrayal of "Thor" in several Marvel Universe films.

Also read: Sunny Pawar steals the show at Golden Globes with Dev Patel

Hardy said: "One was allowed to express personal characteristics... Now you've got to look like you've just come off a vegan diet, gone to the gym, part Navy Seal, really clean-valued, clean-living, moralistic - and then you go out and save the world from an impending danger that isn't really dangerous at all.

"And it becomes not committed to any sense of the gubbins of reality: I don't recognise this man."

 

Tags:
Tom Hardy, Hollywood actor, Mad Max, Hollywood, Indiana Jones, Chris Hemsworth, The Dark Knight Rises, Marvel Universe films, Thor, Entertainment news, USA, Los Angeles
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.