'Mad Max: Fury Road' actor Tom Hardy slams beefy modern action heroes

Los Angeles: Actor Tom Hardy has slammed beefy modern action hero roles, saying he finds them boring to play.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Hardy, known for playing gritty roles in action films such as 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and 'The Dark Knight Rises', also said he believes baddies have lost their individuality, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He also drew a distinction between Harrison Ford's 1980s 'Indiana Jones' and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth's more recent portrayal of "Thor" in several Marvel Universe films.

Hardy said: "One was allowed to express personal characteristics... Now you've got to look like you've just come off a vegan diet, gone to the gym, part Navy Seal, really clean-valued, clean-living, moralistic - and then you go out and save the world from an impending danger that isn't really dangerous at all.