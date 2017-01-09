I will beat Salman Khan if he doesn’t take me back on Bigg Boss: Swami Om

New Delhi: Motormouth and self-proclaimed ‘Godman’ Swami Om who was recently thrown out of the Bigg Boss house, said he will beat the show’s host Salman Khan if he doesn’t take him back on Bigg Boss show.

Swami also said since he left the Bigg Boss house, the TRP of the show has decreased drastically.

"In the past ten seasons, this one in particular had the highest TRP till the time I was in the house. The TRP is zero now. Hence, Salman Khan and the makers are now calling me to come back as a wild card entry," he said.

Swami also said that he would return to the show if Salman Khan rubs his nose on his (Swami’s) feet at the press conference that he is holding on January 10.

"I have told them I will come only on one condition. Salman should rub his nose on my feet at the press conference that I'm holding on January 10 at the Press Club of India here and apologise to me."

Earlier in the day, Swami Om had threatened to stop the grand finale of the show.

"Since Salman is a traitor, I will take one lakh people with me on January 28 and beat him black and blue on stage. I will not kill him because I want to torture him," he told ANI.

While Swami was inside the house, he left no stone unturned to create havoc inside the house.