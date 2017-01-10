Jessica Biel wonders if Justin Timberlake has a flaw

Los Angeles: Actress Jessica Biel says she is still looking for a flaw in her husband and singer-actor Justin Timberlake after four years of marriage.

Biel opened up about her relationship during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", reports dailymail.co.uk.

She said: "Literally every year we're married I'm looking for that thing that he really sucks at."

During her appearance, DeGeneres decided to call Timberlake who was at home minding the couple's son Silas.

When he picked up the phone, he told her he was busy making sweet potato fries for the toddler.

DeGeneres then informed him that according to the gossip mill, he and Biel are expecting a second baby after he was photographed with his hands cradling her tummy as they danced recently.

He said: "I can't wait to find out whose it is."

The episode will air in India on Tuesday on Romedy NOW.