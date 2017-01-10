Sienna Miller has an incredible spark, spirit: Ben Affleck

Los Angeles: Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck feels his 'Live By Night' co-star Sienna Miller has an incredible spark, and says it gives a magical touch to her films.

"Sienna just has this incredible spark and spirit that she brings to all the things shes in. In our film, she brought to life this conspiratorial energy, this kind of Bonnie and Clyde spirit, that made those scenes really magical," Affleck said in a statement.

Along with starring in 'Live By Night', Affleck has written, directed and produced the gangster film. 'Live by Night' - backed by Warner Bros - is slated to release in India on January 13.

The film also stars Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Chris Messina, Zoe Saldana and Chris Cooper.

Talking about Saldana, Affleck said: "Zoe is such a professional and an expert at what she does. She's so dedicated and worked really hard to make sure everything was right, down to the last drop, period and comma. And she was just a joy to work with."

According to Affleck, Fanning is a "prodigy as an actress".

"The interesting thing about her is that she's right on the cusp of being a young woman. With one look she can seem childlike and then she can turn around and look completely grown up," he said.