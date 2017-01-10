Chiranjeevi rage hits Gulf—Jan 11 declared holiday for 'Khaidi No 150'

Hyderabad: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi is making a comeback to Tollywood after a gap of eight years with 'Khaidi No 150'.

'Khaidi No 1' is expected to be screened in 500 theatres across the Gulf and it is going to be played in 20 screens in the United Arab Emirates alone.

The movie is slated to hit the screen on January 11. Keeping a pace with the craze of his comeback, several firms and construction companies in the Gulf have declared a holiday on Wednesday.

As per reports, more than 4 lakh Telugus work in Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and UAE.

In July 2016, ahead of superstar Rajinijkanth's ‘Kabali’ release private companies in Chennai had declared a holiday in an attempt to deal with the Kabali frenzy.