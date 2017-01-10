Deepika Padukone to talk about love, work with Ellen DeGeneres

Los Angeles: Popular American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will be grilling Indian actress Deepika Padukone about her personal life as well as her plans to take her career in Hollywood forward.

Deepika will appear on TV show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to promote her maiden Hollywood project 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. According to a source, the show will be shot on January 16 or 17, and will air in India on January 19 on Romedy Now.

"Team Deepika and team Ellen have agreed to shoot one episode. Deepika's episode has been listed for airing in the US on January 18, and in India on January 19," said a source aware of the developments.

The source added: "There will be one more guest on the show that day - Matt LeBlanc."

DeGeneres will be grilling Deepika on various fronts like "work, personal and social life and plans to work in US".

Recently, DeGeneres had welcomed Indian actress Priyanka Chopra on the show with tequila.

Deepika is going all out to promote her first Hollywood project. She started off her year with promotions in Mexico, and then headed to London.

The movie, a new instalment in the 'xXX' series after the 2002 film 'xXx' and the 2005 entertainer 'xXx: State of the Union', is releasing in India on January 14, before anywhere else in the world. Directed by DJ Caruso, the film also stars Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

Deepika is visiting London for a two-day promotional schedule with Diesel from Tuesday.

According to sources close to the actress, the team will be visiting India on January 12 and 13.

"They will be coming to promote the action film in Mumbai. They will be giving a miss to Delhi promotions," added the source.