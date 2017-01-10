NewsX brings you an epic XXX – Return of Xander Cage contest

New Delhi: NewsX fans! Don’t miss out this once in a lifetime action-packed extravaganza.

NewsX, the exclusive media partner of the upcoming movie, ‘XXX – Return Of Xander Cage’ starring Deepika Padukone and Hollywood wheelman Vin Diesel, is giving an all-expense-paid action adventure trip to Dominican Republic to 2 lucky winners.

To come on board our action-filled trip, all you have to do is answer this simple question and an all-expense-paid action trip to the Dominican Republic will be yours.

What is Deepika Padukone’s character name in XXX: Return of Xander Cage?

A. Serena Unger

B. Ruby Rose

Send in your entries as exciting official film merchandise awaits all NewsX fans.

The contest is valid for the period 8th Jan to 14th Jan 2017 and is open to participants above 18 years of age.

How to Participate - SMS A or B followed by Your Name and City and send it to 9643898957.

Gratification: 2 lucky winners will get a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Dominican Republic

XXX – Return of Xander Cage contest by NewsX: Terms & Conditions

NewsX reserves all the right to cancel the contest at any given time.

The Contest is valid for the period 8th Jan till 14th Jan 2017 for participants above 18 years old

-Economy flights for two adults to Cabarete, Dominican Republic from winner’s capital (flight costs listed in overall package costs overleaf)

· 5 nights 4* accommodation in Cabarete, including breakfast

· Private airport transfers

· A half day scenic dirt bike adventure for beginners, exploring the Dominican Republic’s unspoiled beaches and remote country trails, including full protective gear, fuel and equipment, including refreshments.

· A 4,500 ft thrilling zip line adventure through the jungle, including 7 stations and a free fall 60 feet down into an ancient cave

· A half day 4X4 back road excursion

· A fly boarding session.

· Activity transfers Travel Insurance covering all listed activities.

· Prize-winner communications with Octopi in their native language.

· Octopi management and coordination Ground costs per package: USD $5,151 Exclusions  Visas for the Dominican Republic

Description: Prize consists of one (1) round-trip trip for two (2) persons aged eighteen (18) or over to Cabarete, Dominican Republic as follows:

a) Dates of travel must occur between 31st January 2017 and 31st January 2018. All arrangements must be made via Promoter’s designated fulfilment partner, Octopi Promotions Limited (“Octopi”), and bookings made independently will not be refunded. Winners must give 3 months’ notice of desired dates of travel, which are subject to availability. Blackout dates (when travel cannot be taken) are from April 7th -22nd 2017, the months of July 2017 and August 2017 and 15th December 2017- 10th January 2018.

b) Flights: i. Economy return flights for two adults from the winner’s capital city to Cabarete, Dominican Republic.

ii. Flights may be indirect and no stopovers or extensions to the trip are permitted.

iii. Winner and guest must travel at the same time and depart from the same capital city.

iv. Winner and guest must organise their own visas for this trip and any visa or passport charges are their responsibility.

The Promoter and Octopi cannot be held responsible for the prize winner being unable to participate in the prize due to visa restrictions.

c) Accommodation: i. 1 queen/double guestroom to share for 5 nights in a 4* Cabarete hotel, including breakfast.

ii. Hotel accommodations do not include incidentals, gratuities, telephone calls, or any other personal expenses incurred during the trip, which will be the responsibility of the winner.

iii. Winners must possess a credit card in order to check in

d) Other inclusions: The prize package also includes the following (for winner and their (1) companion): i. Private return airport transfers in Cabarete

ii. A half day scenic dirt bike adventure for beginners, including full protective gear, fuel, equipment and refreshments

iii. A 4,500 foot jungle zip line adventure across seven stations and including a 60 foot free fall into an ancient cave

iv. A half day 4X4 back road excursion

v. A fly boarding session vi. Activity transfers

e) Travel: Travel insurance will be supplied to each Winner and their companion before departure with no preexisting medical conditions. Travel insurance is subject to restrictions and the terms and conditions of the insurance provider. It is the responsibility of the Winner and/or their companion to meet any additional costs relating to obtaining insurance cover for any pre-existing medical condition and/or for any additional costs as may be specified where the Winner and/or their companion are aged 65 and over.

f) Exclusions: Anything not specified in these terms and conditions as being included in the prize package is excluded. In particular (but without limitation), the prize does not include: expenses, spending monies, meals other than as stated and transfer costs other than those stated.

g) Other conditions: i. No cash alternative is offered and the prize package is non-transferable and non-refundable. Winner(s) cannot change, vary, substitute or extend any element of the prize (in whole or in part).

ii. Winner travel arrangements must be made a minimum of 90 days prior to winner travel and are subject to availability.

iii. If winner is unable to fulfil prize during the stated time period, winner forfeits the prize package with no compensation or further liability of the promoter. Cash will not be awarded in lieu of the prize.

iv. Once signed booking forms are received, no changes are permitted.

v. Winner and guest are responsible for any necessary vaccinations and must check with their GP before travelling that their vaccinations are up to date.

vi. All prize elements are subject to availability. vii. Prize provider and promoter reserve the right to provide a similar product to the same or greater value as original prize subject to any applicable laws or written directions made under applicable law. Octopi handles the complete fulfilment of the grand-prize holiday including all travel arrangements on the winners’ behalf.