Actor Tom Alter to play Ruskin Bond in short film

Mumbai: Veteran actor Tom Alter has taken on a role as celebrated author Ruskin Bond in a new short film, its maker Bhargav Saikia has revealed.

Saikia, whose Kashmir-set independent thriller production "Kaafiron Ki Namaaz" and horror short film "Awakenings" was widely acclaimed, is happy to welcome the actor on board for his new project, which narrates one of Bond's short stories. The director-producer did not wish to name which story of the noted author he has picked to translate to the screen.

Talking about roping in Tom Alter for the role, Saikia told IANS that his extensive acting experience in films, theatre and television, and his close friendship with the author, will be an asset to the film.

While Saikia is looking forward to a "fruitful collaboration" with the actor, he is happy that he has Bond's support for the film too.

"I met Ruskin Bond sir in Landour (near Mussoorie) last year and he was very kind to grant me the permission to make a short film on one of his stories," Saikia said and clarified that his film is not a biopic on Ruskin Bond.

Other cast members of the project are yet to be revealed.

India's much loved author, Ruskin Bond, is 82 and continues to enthrall readers with his stories, mostly themed on nature.

Earlier, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj had adapted two of his stories for the film medium. The films made were "The Blue Umbrella" and "7 Khoon Maaf".