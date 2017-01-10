Bigg Boss 10: Is this the end of Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gujjar’s friendship?

Mumbai: As the Bigg Boss house is approaching towards the final phase of the race, it seems Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gujjar’s friendship is at stake.

On ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, contestant Manveer Gujjar was pulled up by the host Salman Khan, for not being an efficient captain of the house. He was blamed by the housemates for not being able to maintain disciple and hygiene in the Bigg Biss house. Manveer, in good spirit, took it as feedback and made sure that all the inmates should follow the house rules.

In the morning, Bigg Boss warned Bani J and Nitibha for having a conversation in English. Soon after, Bigg Boss warned Nitibha, twice, for not following the rules and having a conversation in English.

Captain of the house, Manveer also caught her and pulled her up for breaking the rules repeatedly. Though she tried to justify her stand, Manveer did not accept her excuses. Nitibha in return, harshly said that Manveer has not been a good captain for the past one week.

This later turned into an ugly spat between the duo as Manveer lost his cool and ended up yelling. Is this then the end of Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gujjar’s friendship?

Watch the episode of Bigg Boss season 10 and let us hope it is a happy conclusion for the duo.