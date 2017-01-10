We need to keep dialogue around feminism going: Kalki Koechlin

New Delhi: Actress Kalki Koechlin feels it is great to have a conversation about equality in the industry, and says it is important to keep the discussion going.

The actress also said that it doesn't matter if the term 'feminism' is only being used since it is in fashion, as long as the discussion is on.

"It is great that it (feminism seeping into the industry) is coming in conversation. I think it is our job, and we need to keep that dialogue going and not just let it be a phase or fashion," Kalki told IANS.

The actress, who has films like 'Dev.D', 'Shaitan', 'Shanghai' and 'Margarita with a Straw' to her credit, added: "Feminism is definitely coming into forefront because the work force is with women.

"It is a new thing...There are a lot of questions around it but all these questions are great."

On the big screen, Kalki will be seen in 'Candyflip', 'Jia Aur Jia' and 'A Death in the Gunj'.