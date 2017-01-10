Happy Birthday! 'Greek God of Bollywood' Hrithik Roshan turns 43

Hrithik Roshan, who is a sweetheart and heartthrob for kids, girls and adults is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, Jan 10.
Hrithik Roshan began this acting career starring in his father's romantic drama 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' opposite Ameesha Patel, which was her debut movie as well. The actor is not only known for his acting in movies like 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Dhoom 2', but also for his dancing and commitment towards fitness, health and also for being a wonderful and amicable father
to his two sons - Hreehan and Hridaan.
Hrithik Roshan is referred to as the 'Greek God of Bollywood'. He emerged as the world's third most Handsome Face in an online poll by a website, Worldstopmost.com, beating Hollywood stars Jonny Depp and Brad Pitt. HR also joined the online shopping portal with his active lifestyle apparel and casual wear brand HRX.
The 'Greek God of Bollywood' Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 43rd birthday today. And, here are some lesser known facts about him.
1. His official surname is Nagrath and not Roshan.
2. His nickname Duggu which rhymes with his father's nickname Guddu, was kept by his grandmother, who he affectionately calls Dida.
3. His first pay was only Rs 100, which he received from his grandfather J Om Prakash. His first watch, a Swatch, was gifted to him by his (then) girlfriend Sussanne Khan, which she brought from her own pocket money.
4. As a kid, Hrithik Roshan used to stammer but his dedication towards life helped him get rid of the problem.
5. HR also assisted his dad, Rakesh Roshan, on films like Karan-Arjun and Koyla.
6. Hrithik Roshan is known for his dancing skills. Michael Jackson and Shammi Kapoor are his dance idols.
7. The three stunts that we saw on Zoya Akhtar's 'Zindagi Milegi Naa Dobara' were actually performed by Hrithik Roshan.
8. It's not at all surprising but Hrithik Roshan is a certified diver.
9. London and Phuket are two of Hrithik's favourite holiday spots. He has never travelled to Japan but he would love to visit it someday and have a gala time there.
10. Hrithik Roshan has love for not only cats but dogs as well. His pets included - Puggy, a pug dog and cats - Pearl and Tiger. He also gifted a 'Beagle' named Paris to his boys Hrehaan and Hridaan. Sadly, his pets Puggy and Pearl are no more.
We wish Hrithik Roshan a very Happy Birthday and may he be as fit as he is right now!
