Happy Birthday! 'Greek God of Bollywood' Hrithik Roshan turns 43

Hrithik Roshan, who is a sweetheart and heartthrob for kids, girls and adults is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, Jan 10.

Hrithik Roshan began this acting career starring in his father's romantic drama 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' opposite Ameesha Patel, which was her debut movie as well. The actor is not only known for his acting in movies like 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Dhoom 2', but also for his dancing and commitment towards fitness, health and also for being a wonderful and amicable father

to his two sons - Hreehan and Hridaan.

Hrithik Roshan is referred to as the 'Greek God of Bollywood'. He emerged as the world's third most Handsome Face in an online poll by a website, Worldstopmost.com, beating Hollywood stars Jonny Depp and Brad Pitt. HR also joined the online shopping portal with his active lifestyle apparel and casual wear brand HRX.

The 'Greek God of Bollywood' Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 43rd birthday today. And, here are some lesser known facts about him.

1. His official surname is Nagrath and not Roshan.

2. His nickname Duggu which rhymes with his father's nickname Guddu, was kept by his grandmother, who he affectionately calls Dida.

3. His first pay was only Rs 100, which he received from his grandfather J Om Prakash. His first watch, a Swatch, was gifted to him by his (then) girlfriend Sussanne Khan, which she brought from her own pocket money.