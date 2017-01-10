'Fall for your type' singer Jamie Foxx attacked, kicked out of restaurant

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Jamie Foxx was assaulted while having dinner at a restaurant here when a patron approached his table and complained to him and his friends about being too loud. They were later thrown out of the restaurant.

The incident took place at Catch Restaurant here on January 7, reports tmz.com.

The person reportedly yelled: "You don't want to mess with me. I'm from New York."

A comedian who came with Foxx fired back and said: "F**k you, I'm from Oakland."

That further angered the complaining person before he came charging at Foxx. Some witnesses said that Foxx fought back, put the random person in a choke hold and took him down, tmz.com reported.

Both parties were eventually thrown out of the restaurant for the ruckus.

There were several celebrities, including Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr, Michael Bay and Nicole Murphy, who witnessed the commotion.