My heart belongs to someone, says Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur

New Delhi: Looks like Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has finally spilled the beans about their alleged relationship.

Responding to a question on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the romanian beauty revealed that her heart belongs to someone, fuelling the rumours of her relationship with Salman Khan.

Iulia appeared on the show to promote her upcoming album 'Aap Se Mausiqui' along with singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya. She was at her candid best on the show as she took all the jokes in a sporting manner.

The news of Salman Khan's love affair has been doing the rounds for quite sometime now. However, none of them have admitted to being in a relationship.