Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who is dating basketball player Tristan Thompson, says she is keen to become a mother — like her sisters Kim and Kourtney.

Khole says she has talked about starting a family to Thompson, reports aceshowbiz.com. “(I’ve) never been in this type of love,” Khloe told ES Magazine.

Asked if she would accept a proposal from Thompson, she said: “Yes, I would. I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. (Thompson already) is a father, and I know for a fact he would be an impeccable father.”

She added: “I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Khloe was earlier married to Lamar Odom in 2009. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.