In a series of Facebook posts, Bollywood actor Abhay Deol on Wednesday slammed Bollywood actors one by one for endorsing fairness creams.

The ‘Ranjhanna’ actor started the series of posts by taking a jibe at the country’s obsession with colour saying that, “we aren’t a racist country and I’ll prove it to you”. Then he went on to slam his colleagues from the industry who featuring in ad campaigns, which promote fairness creams, especially the ones that chose campaigns that, subtly or blatantly, tried to sell the idea that being dark was not beautiful.

In the post, Abhay Deol wrote, “There’s a lot more of these campaigns that are blatantly, and sometimes subtly, selling you the idea that whiter skin is better than darker skin. No one at the top of their game in any field is going to tell you that it is demeaning, false, and racist. You have to see that for yourself. You have to stop buying into the idea that a particular shade is better than others. Unfortunately if you look at matrimonial ads you will see how entrenched in our psyche this belief is. We even use the word ‘dusk’ to describe the colour of someone’s skin! While an individual may not be able to change this attitude in his/her community, he/she can at least start with the family.”



From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham, from Ileana to Sonam all found place on Abhay’s list.





In the last post, Deol targetted BJP leader Tarun Vijay who was recently quoted saying that Indians are not racist because they live alongside south Indians who are “black”. While drawing a parallel to Vijay’s comment, Deol cited the example of actress Nandita Das’ ‘Black is Beautiful’ campaign and wrote, “Silly Nanadita trying to teach us that Black is also beautiful. Doesn’t she know that we already know that? Why else would we be so accepting of people from the south?”



A few weeks ago, an attacked on Nigerian men in a Greater Noida mall stirred a controversy on racism in the entire country.