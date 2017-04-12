The first look of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming flick ‘SPYDER’ was unveiled on Wednesday.

‘SPYDER’ is AR Murugadoss’ one of the most awaited release in Telugu.

Ever since the project was announced, fans have been waiting to witness their idol on the screen.

Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer in the movie. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing the female lead in the movie opposite Mahesh Babu.

Produced by Prasad and Tagore Madhu, the film is slated to release on June 23.