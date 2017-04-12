Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has undergone a tremendous transformation to justify his role as Sanju baba.

While earlier the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor was seen flaunting his long locks just like Dutt did in his young age, now it seems he is shooting for the part of Sanjay as an old man.

In the pictures, that surfaced on social media on Wednesday reveals an all together different avatar of the Kapoor scion. In the photos, Ranbir looks almost unrecognisable sporting a moustache and receding hair line.

Some actors simply take you by surprise with the things they do and the roles they pick and by immersing themselves in the characters they play.. #ranbirkapoor #dutt #sanjaydutt #rajuhirani #movie A post shared by Richa Singh (@gorgeous_geek01) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Helmed by Raj Kumar Hirani, the movie has already become a talk of the tinsel town. His looks and amazing transformation

As per reports, Ranbir will be seen sporting six that will highlight different phases in Sanjay Dutt’s life.

Paresh Rawal will play the role of Sunil Dutt while Manisha Koirala, Sanjay’s co-star in many films will play the role of Nargis, his mom. Tentatively titled Dutt, the movie also stars Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal play pivotal roles in the film.