Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor who is known for her role in movies ‘Zubeidaa’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Raja Hindustani’ is making headlines once again.

Recently, the popular actress of 90’s posted a hot picture in swimsuit. The photo is a close-up selfie of Lolo in a swimsuit with shades and red lip colour with her hair tied in a bun to complete the beach look.

 

Sundays be like 💆🏻#summertime#sunday#summerishere

Karisma was recently spotted with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan in London. The actress even shared a picture with her sister Bebo.

 

Who's ur favourite shopping partner ? #sistersquadgoals👯#sisterlove❤️#london🇬🇧

She even spent some time with the other Kapoor family of the Bollywood and shared pictures with Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor.

After returning from London, Bebo and Lolo spent some quality time with their mother Babita Kapoor. Lolo even shared a collage of the trio on her Instagram.

#lunchwithmama🍴#familytime#familylove❤️#aboutlunch#saturdays

Karisma is rumoured to be dating Sandeep Toshniwal and the two have been spotted together at various Kapoor bashes including Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor’s 70th birthday bash.

First Published | 12 April 2017 11:54 PM
