Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey says “The Oprah Winfrey Show” was her greatest therapy.

“I had never gone to a therapist, ever,” Winfrey told people.com.

“But I had so many therapists sitting in the chair across from me that I just sort of took it in. ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ was my greatest therapy.”

Winfrey’s career as a daytime host made her a household name and helped inspire millions of people. Now, the host and actress admits she learned just as much from her guests as they did from her.

“It was the greatest teaching. It was the greatest classroom and it was my greatest therapy.

“I came out of it a better human being having listened to everybody’s stories and like, ‘I don’t want to go down that road. I saw what happened to that lady. I heard what he said.'”