Star couple Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston look “loved up” in a photograph taken here.

The actor posted a photo with Aniston on his Instagram on Tuesday, and the couple looked happier than ever, reports usmagazine.com.

The selfie was clicked here, where the pair were guests of honour at a fashion event to celebrate the collaboration of fashion house Louis Vuitton and artist Jeff Koons.

Theroux captioned the photo: “In Louvre.”

The ‘Friends’ star married him in August 2015 after they had been together for 3 years.