Star couple Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston look “loved up” in a photograph taken here.
The actor posted a photo with Aniston on his Instagram on Tuesday, and the couple looked happier than ever, reports usmagazine.com.
The selfie was clicked here, where the pair were guests of honour at a fashion event to celebrate the collaboration of fashion house Louis Vuitton and artist Jeff Koons.
Theroux captioned the photo: “In Louvre.”
The ‘Friends’ star married him in August 2015 after they had been together for 3 years.
First Published | 13 April 2017 7:49 AM
