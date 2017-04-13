Filmmaker SS Rajamouli says a magnum opus like the two-part “Baahubali” could be possible thanks to an actor like Prabhas, who has dedicated so much time to the project.

Rajamouli was at an event here for the IMAX poster launch of “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” on Wednesday.

Praising Prabhas, Rajamouli said: “The whole film ‘Baahubali’ was possible because of Prabhas, who being a lead actor in the south film industry, believed in this project and gave three and half years of his life to the film. I don’t think anybody can get so much involved in the project with that kind of passion, time and commitment.”

“I think whether director or producer or any other professional involved in it, we are all being carried on a big ship called ‘Baahubali’. ‘Baahubali’ is the ultimate product and we are the people who worked on it, so I don’t think I am a bigger person than the project,” added Rajamouli when asked about how a filmmaker often gets less attention compared to his film.

Speaking about the IMAX experience, he said: “It was 15 years ago when I first saw a film in IMAX format. In our childhood, we used to see film on 70mm screens and then suddenly we got this larger than life experience in IMAX, through which we literally felt like being in that space and time itself.

“So the first image I saw, and I decided to make my films in IMAX format. And today, when the dream has got fulfilled, it’s a quality moment for me.”

“Baahubali 2” has been digitally remastered in the IMAX format.

Its story lent itself to the format, Rajamouli said, adding: “People need to see it on bigger screens with wider sound to experience what we intended to see.”

“We have big theatres now but we still need more number of theatres to take the audience there. It’s a business model now to release the film in maximum number of theatres to get maximum viewership. And for a film like ‘Baahubali’, where people are anticipating so much about the movie that trailer of the film has crossed 100 million views is on par with any Hollywood film.

“So, it makes all sense to release the film at maximum number of theatres.”

The movie also features Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.