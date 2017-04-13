The much-awaited trailer of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ was launched in a packed Juhu auditorium on Thursday evening.

During the launch, when Sachin was asked about his feeling he said, “I am feeling as nervous as I was at the first ever press conference of my life, after my first hundred in 1990, in Manchester.”

When asked about the movie which is his docu-drama, he said, “This movie is not just about my cricket. There are other chapters of my life as well. I never thought something like this is going to happen in my life. All I wanted to do was to pick up a bat and play cricket for India. That was my dream,”

Talking about his fondness for cinema, the master blaster shared an incident from his childhood, he said, “I was around 3-4 when at home, my family were constantly talking about a movie called ‘Maa’ and then finally a day arrived when our entire family decided to go watch it in a theatre. We were travelling in a bus and the conductor naturally approached us and asked me ‘Which ticket do you want?’ Instead of telling him Bandra or Santacruz, I blurted out ‘Maa movie ki ticket chahiye (Give me a ticket for the movie Maa)’.”

‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is a biographical film written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions. The movie is based on Sachin Tendulkar and is scheduled to release on May 26, 2017.