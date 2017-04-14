Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham has registered her five-year-old daughter Harper’s name as a trademark.

According to intellectual property office records, Victoria has registered Harper’s name to be used in a range of branded products, including perfume, lip gloss and even anti-wrinkle creams, as well as books, umbrellas, music, clothing and children’s dolls, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In addition, the Harper Beckham trademark has also been registered for use in the entertainment industry.

The wife of former football star David Beckham registered up the names of sons Brooklyn (18), Romeo (14) and Cruz (12) to Britain’s Intellectual Property Office and the European Union-wide office in December last year.

The children are now officially a part of Brand Beckham, joining David who registered his name in 2000. Victoria followed in 2002.